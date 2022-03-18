Analysts Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyzon Motors.
HYZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
HYZN stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.89.
