Analysts Expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hyzon Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyzon Motors will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hyzon Motors.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hyzon Motors by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

HYZN stock opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.61. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

