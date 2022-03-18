NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) CAO Sells $122,187.50 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) CAO David Ahmadzai sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $20.18 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.97.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 107.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 333,260 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

