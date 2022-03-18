Intest (NYSE:INTT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Intest (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of INTT stock opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.91. Intest has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $18.00.
About Intest (Get Rating)
