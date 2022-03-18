The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lessened by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $270,949.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.