The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stock Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $97,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,076,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,710 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMB opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average of $28.10. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

