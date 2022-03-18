Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,810,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,818,000 after purchasing an additional 255,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,078,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,885,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,715 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $78.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

