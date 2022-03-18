Analyzing Eastside Distilling (EAST) and Its Peers

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Eastside Distilling to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -17.75% -91.92% -21.46% Eastside Distilling Competitors -32.43% -153.36% -21.83%

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastside Distilling’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Eastside Distilling and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastside Distilling Competitors 275 1272 1446 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 105.74%. Given Eastside Distilling’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastside Distilling has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $14.78 million -$9.86 million -2.33 Eastside Distilling Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -21.66

Eastside Distilling’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About Eastside Distilling (Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

