The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 22.5% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 15,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Progressive by 13.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 48,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 8.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,459 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.35 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

