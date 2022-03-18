New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,900 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $5,069,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 16,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $95.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day moving average of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

