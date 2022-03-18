Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $46,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Anthem by 11.1% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.6% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 3.9% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Anthem by 6.1% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus upped their target price on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.30.
Anthem stock opened at $478.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.86 and a 52-week high of $478.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.
Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anthem (ANTM)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.