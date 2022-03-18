Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $197.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $197.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $173.91.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $118.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $96.97 and a 12-month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.43. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 5,015.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

