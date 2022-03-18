SVB Leerink Trims Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Target Price to $3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.18). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 2,571.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $35,396.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 46,885 shares of company stock worth $165,429 in the last 90 days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,756,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 931,372 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,189,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 644,788 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,109,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,033,000.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

