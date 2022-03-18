Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) PT Lowered to $2.00 at HC Wainwright

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of APRE opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.59.

Aprea Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. On average, analysts predict that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Eyal C. Attar sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APRE. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 131.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,212 shares during the period. 34.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.