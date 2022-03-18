$11.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.95 billion and the lowest is $9.75 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $43.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.06 billion to $52.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $56.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.14 billion to $102.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAA. TD Securities increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,534,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,077,000 after buying an additional 2,556,325 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,983,910 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,890,000 after buying an additional 2,388,521 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 452.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,814,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 9.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,023,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

PAA opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

