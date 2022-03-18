Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFYA. TheStreet cut Afya from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Afya from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17. Afya has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the fourth quarter valued at $2,668,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Afya by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 354,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp raised its stake in shares of Afya by 1,391.8% during the 4th quarter. Softbank Group Corp now owns 2,433,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,208 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Afya by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 318,674 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Afya by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 78,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.85% of the company’s stock.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

