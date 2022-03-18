CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $131.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CF. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

CF Industries stock opened at $92.21 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,383,811 shares of company stock valued at $111,289,852 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

