Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,591,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after buying an additional 201,725 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,386,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,112,000 after buying an additional 685,338 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,312,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,916,000 after buying an additional 10,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after buying an additional 118,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 756,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,656,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $97.64 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

