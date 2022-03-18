Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4,531.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 116,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.