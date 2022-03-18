Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 315 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 23,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,446,000 after buying an additional 15,735 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS opened at $427.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.82. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $304.07 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $416.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.93.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.