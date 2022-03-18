Reviewing Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) & PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Exagen shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Exagen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of PotNetwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Exagen and PotNetwork, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exagen 0 0 3 0 3.00 PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exagen presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.74%. Given Exagen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Exagen is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Risk and Volatility

Exagen has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotNetwork has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exagen and PotNetwork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exagen $41.97 million 3.29 -$16.69 million ($1.55) -5.51 PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PotNetwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exagen.

Profitability

This table compares Exagen and PotNetwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exagen -48.16% -28.14% -19.50% PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Exagen beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exagen Inc. develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Its lead testing product is AVISE CTD that enables differential diagnosis for patients presenting with symptoms indicative of various connective tissue diseases (CTDs) and other related diseases with overlapping symptoms. The company's products also comprise AVISE Lupus that measures activation of the complement system by quantifying the level of B-cell C4d and erythrocyte bound C4d in the patient's blood; and AVISE APS, which consists of a panel of eight autoantibody tests that aids in the diagnosis and management of APS. In addition, it provides AVISE SLE Prognostic, a ten-biomarker panel of autoantibodies for assessing the potential for complications affecting the kidney, brain, and cardiovascular system; AVISE Vasculitis AAV, which utilizes a testing panel of individual analytes to provide physicians with rapid and reliable results in the assessment and monitoring of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody; AVISE Anti-CarP test, which identifies RA patients with severe disease; and AVISE PC4d to measure platelet- bound C4d. Further, the company offers AVISE SLE Monitor, a six-biomarker blood test; AVISE MTX, a patented and validated blood test; and AVISE HCQ, a blood test to monitor levels of hydroxychloroquine. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Allegheny Health Network (AHN) Research Institute and the AHN Autoimmunity Institute to develop novel patented biomarkers. The company was formerly known as Exagen Diagnostics, Inc. and changed its name to Exagen Inc. in January 2019. Exagen Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

PotNetwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived CBD oil products. The company also publishes PotNetwork magazine. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

