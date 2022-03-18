$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for EZCORP’s earnings. EZCORP posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EZCORP will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EZCORP.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.72 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

EZPW opened at $5.95 on Tuesday. EZCORP has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $336.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in EZCORP by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in EZCORP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in EZCORP by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in EZCORP by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

