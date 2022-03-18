Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells $156,500.00 in Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
SND stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $148.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.
Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SND. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
About Smart Sand (Get Rating)
Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
