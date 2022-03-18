Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells $156,500.00 in Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SND stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $148.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.43. Smart Sand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 8.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 6,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 599,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Smart Sand by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Smart Sand by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter worth $95,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SND. TheStreet cut Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Sand in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.