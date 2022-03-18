New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 300 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Equinix by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 7,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 350,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $719.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $778.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $639.16 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.94, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.83%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

