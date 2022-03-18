Kenneth William Johnson Sells 2,900 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of Banner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Banner stock opened at $60.63 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 32.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BANR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

