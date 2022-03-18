Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Chairman Sells $208,100.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DEA opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 155,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,256,000 after acquiring an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $237,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

