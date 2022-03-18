Fragasso Group Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

Shares of PYPL opened at $112.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

