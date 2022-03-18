Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 317.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

Shares of DELL opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

