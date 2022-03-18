Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $60.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $63.02. The stock has a market cap of $260.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 26,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,617,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.