Short Interest in Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Drops By 16.3%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,019,800 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 5,996,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,045.8 days.

OCDGF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.88) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.76) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,725.00.

OCDGF stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. Ocado Group has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

