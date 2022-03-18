Short Interest in Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Increases By 16.1%

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 960,300 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 827,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.1 days.
Shares of MRVGF stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Mirvac Group has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.
