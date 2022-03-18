The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $54.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

Shares of LW opened at $53.49 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.54.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 96.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

