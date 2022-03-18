Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 4,670 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 22,932 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 32,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $57,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,154 shares of company stock valued at $4,908,483. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.