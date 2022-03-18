Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 20,721 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 163.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,066,000 after buying an additional 55,560 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,187,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,121,000 after purchasing an additional 23,038 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 969,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,819,000 after purchasing an additional 186,177 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 283,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after purchasing an additional 83,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth $19,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $59.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $263.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 11.65%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile (Get Rating)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

