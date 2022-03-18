Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,261 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after buying an additional 305,955 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,705,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $176.68 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

