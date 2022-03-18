Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $939.50.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $740.93 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $660.15 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $781.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $864.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.18 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

