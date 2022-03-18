Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $36,000 Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 515.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOCN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalOcean from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

In related news, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $379,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,875.

NASDAQ:DOCN opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $133.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.77.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $119.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

