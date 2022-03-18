Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $211.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.36. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.57 and a 1-year high of $241.06.

