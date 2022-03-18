GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.32. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,798,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

