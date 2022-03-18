eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of eMagin (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.
Shares of NYSE:EMAN opened at $1.19 on Monday. eMagin has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
eMagin Company Profile (Get Rating)
