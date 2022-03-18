ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Channel Advisor Corporation offers cloud-based e-commerce solutions and services. It solutions include marketplaces, comparison shopping, paid search, social campaigns, flex feeds, web stores and rich media. The company serves traditional retailers, online retailers, brand manufacturers and advertising agencies. Channel Advisor Corporation is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of ECOM opened at $16.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $29.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

