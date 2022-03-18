George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti Sells 6,789 Shares

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.20, for a total value of C$1,074,022.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,344,703.40.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of George Weston stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total value of C$506,562.64.

TSE WN opened at C$157.56 on Friday. George Weston Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$100.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$159.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of C$23.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 422.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 616.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their price objective on George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$158.14.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

