New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $157.47 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.