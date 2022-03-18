Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 84.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IRON Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.5% during the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,757.00.

MELI opened at $1,149.09 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $858.99 and a 1-year high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.94 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,052.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,351.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($1.81). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

