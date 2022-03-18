Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.83. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.49.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

