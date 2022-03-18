The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.34 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

