Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Northern Oil and Gas from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

