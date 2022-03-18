New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,117,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $298.00 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.85 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.90 and a 200-day moving average of $189.10.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 942.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

