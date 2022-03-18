Veriti Management LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,293,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after buying an additional 4,763,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at $14,342,000. Cavalry Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 62.3% in the third quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC now owns 6,746,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 2,590,292 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 65,060,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,579,000 after buying an additional 2,186,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the third quarter valued at $11,518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

NOK stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nokia ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. Nokia’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nokia in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Nokia Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.