Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.17.

TRQ opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.79. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 26.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

