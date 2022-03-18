Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.51. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $204,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,657 shares of company stock worth $4,742,965. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its position in Teradata by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 60,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $45,569,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $747,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,132,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,348,000 after purchasing an additional 86,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA(Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ(Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

